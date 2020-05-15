Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Resources
More Obituaries for Lona Bremer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lona J. Bremer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lona J. Bremer Obituary
Lona J. Bremer

Wisconsin Rapids - Lona Jean Bremer, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at a later date at Fairchild Cemetery in Fairchild, WI.

Lona was born February 17, 1950 in Somonauk, Illinois, to Frederick and Nancy (White) Sterenberg. She grew up in Illinois and Iowa and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in Iowa in 1968. She married Donald Bremer on October 13, 1989 in Fairchild, WI.

She worked as a hairdresser for a few years before enrolling in nursing school. She was employed as a registered nurse at several different locations, retiring from Osseo Nursing Home after 35 years of service.

Lona loved to cook, especially on the grill, and making pastas. She loved her kitchen gadgets, homebrewing beer, wine making and making soaps. She also enjoyed doing genealogy and amateur photography.

Lona is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Edith (Ziber) Ismaili; granddaughters, Nancee Renee Sterenberg and Siarta Ismaili; brother, Fred Sterenberg; aunt, Saradelle Tyne; uncle, Larry Sterenberg; nephews, Raymond Branson, Reggie and Dennis Bremer; great-niece Christina Marie; mother-in-law, Jeanne Bremer; brother-in-law, Ronald (Melody) Bremer; and dear cousin, Gretchen Feldman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Renee Ann; and two brothers, Courtney and Thomas Sterenberg.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now