Lona J. Bremer
Wisconsin Rapids - Lona Jean Bremer, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at a later date at Fairchild Cemetery in Fairchild, WI.
Lona was born February 17, 1950 in Somonauk, Illinois, to Frederick and Nancy (White) Sterenberg. She grew up in Illinois and Iowa and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in Iowa in 1968. She married Donald Bremer on October 13, 1989 in Fairchild, WI.
She worked as a hairdresser for a few years before enrolling in nursing school. She was employed as a registered nurse at several different locations, retiring from Osseo Nursing Home after 35 years of service.
Lona loved to cook, especially on the grill, and making pastas. She loved her kitchen gadgets, homebrewing beer, wine making and making soaps. She also enjoyed doing genealogy and amateur photography.
Lona is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Edith (Ziber) Ismaili; granddaughters, Nancee Renee Sterenberg and Siarta Ismaili; brother, Fred Sterenberg; aunt, Saradelle Tyne; uncle, Larry Sterenberg; nephews, Raymond Branson, Reggie and Dennis Bremer; great-niece Christina Marie; mother-in-law, Jeanne Bremer; brother-in-law, Ronald (Melody) Bremer; and dear cousin, Gretchen Feldman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Renee Ann; and two brothers, Courtney and Thomas Sterenberg.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020