Nekoosa - Loraine Kosek, age 92, of Nekoosa, WI, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Nekoosa Court Assisted Living.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Daniel Bohn will officiate the service. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.



Loraine was born January 14, 1927 in Rib Lake, WI to John and Emma (Raddatz) Bucher. She married Joseph F. Kosek on October 5, 1946 in Medford, WI. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2011. Loraine was a homemaker, who belonged to the White Shrine, the Eastern Star, the Church Circle, the VFW Auxiliary, and the Retiree's Club and was also a den mother. She enjoyed fishing, camping, lunch with Jan and also lunch with her grandsons.



Loraine is survived by two sons, Joseph D. (Jan) Kosek of Manitowoc, WI and Daniel John Kosek of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two grandsons, Joseph Kip (Anne) Kosek and Koy Carlton Kosek and three great grandchildren, Elinor Ruth Kosek, Charlotte Rachel Kosek and Theodore John Kosek.



Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Mark Anthony Kosek two sisters, Violet and Ethel and brother, John.