Loretta A. Ziaya (nee Divine)
Loretta A. Ziaya (nee Divine), age 71, became a guardian angel to her grandchildren on August 3,2020 at St Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.
She was born July 21,1949 to Harvey and Doris Divine.She married Lawrence Ziaya on February 28,1971.
Loretta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She and her husband owned and operated S&L Bait in Hancock for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing word searches.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Ziaya of Hancock; her son,Steve (Tina) Ziaya and daughter Melissa (Chad) Rickaby; her grandsons, Max Schoenstene, Taylor Ziaya, Ethan Schoenstene, Travis Ziaya and granddaughter Kimberlee Ziaya; further survived by her sister Audrey Becker,Plover and Marjorie(Steve) Leavitt, Plover and nieces,nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marlene Flechner and Deb Divine, brother Harvey.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday August9,2020 at 12:00 noon at Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hancock cemetery. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
to share your online condolences with the family.