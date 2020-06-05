Lori Fuller-Johnson
Wisconsin Rapids - Lori Sue Fuller-Johnson, age 54, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Lori was born October 28, 1965 in Rudolph, WI to Roy and Mary (Farrell) Fuller. She graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1983. Lori married Jim Alft in 1985 and they were blessed with the birth of a son, Phillip. She married Earl Johnson in 1994; they were blessed with two children, Katelyn and Isaac.
Lori worked for Kerry Ingredients in Vesper and Steve's Plumbing in Wisconsin Rapids. Most recently, she was employed as a cashier at West Grand IGA in Wisconsin Rapids. You always knew which checkout line was Lori's as it was usually the longest.
Lori had a way of bringing joy into any room she walked into. She was very supportive of everyone, their dreams and their passions. Being a very spiritual person, if someone was down, she'd be the first to offer to pray with you.
Music was a huge part of Lori's life and her passion. She had an amazing voice and a gift for singing and harmonizing. She could play just about any instrument she picked up including guitar, bass and piano. Lori began playing with the family band, "The Roy Fuller Band" in high school and sang for many funeral and weddings over the years. She loved sharing her gift of music with everyone.
Lori is survived by her children: Phillip Alft, Madison, Katelyn Johnson (Marcus), Wisconsin Rapids, and Isaac Johnson, Oshkosh; step-children: Aaron (Angie) Johnson, Wisconsin Rapids, Ryan Johnson (Kristin), Nekoosa, and Travis Johnson, Wisconsin Rapids; parents, Roy and Mary Fuller, Mosinee; brothers and sisters: Doug (Roxanne) Fuller, Wisconsin Rapids, Becky (Rod) Cook, North Dakota, Curt (Angie) Fuller, Rudolph, Anna (Mike) Schraeder, North Dakota, Roy Jr. "Buck" (Amy) Fuller, Rudolph, Carmen (Bill) Richardson, Milladore, and Rose (Mark) Helminiak, Junction City; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; grandparents: Clyde and Genevieve Fuller and Mike and Margaret Farrell; mother-in-law, Lavern Johnson; niece, Megan Fuller; and nephew, Matthew Cook.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Lori's family will be having a private service at this time, with a public memorial service to be held at a future date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. If you would like to send the family a video condolence, you may do so by calling the funeral home and utilizing our "Send Hugs" platform.
A memorial will be established in Lori's name to be announced at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.