Lorna A. Skicki
Lorna A. Skicki

Wisconsin Rapids - Lorna A. Skicki, age 98, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI.

Services for Lorna will be held at a future date next year.

Lorna was born September 22, 1922 in Waukon, Iowa to Ervin and Cora (Goeke) Phipps. She married Stephen S. Skicki on April 21, 1946 in Chicago, IL. He died September 25, 1983. Lorna was employed at Basic American Foods for many years until her retirement. She was a very loving, generous and energetic person. Lorna enjoyed being an avid homemaker, gardening and working in her flower beds, spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed volunteering in the community. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.

Lorna is survived by her children: Corliss (Roger) Reichert of Raleigh, NC, Steve Skicki of Wis. Rapids, WI, Doug Skicki of Wis. Rapids, WI, grandchildren: Beth (Thomas) Vanderkin of Cary, NC, Stephen (Clare) Reichert of Baltimore, MD, 6 great-grandchildren: Hannah (Brandon), Gabriel, Josiah, Samuel, Maeve and August, brother Merton Phipps of Waukon, IA and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stephen, brothers: Vernon and Howard, sisters: Leota, Iva, Mae, Ruby, Norma, Betty, Edith and Wilma.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
