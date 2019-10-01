|
|
Lorraine "Joan" Arnold
Wisconsin Rapids - Lorraine "Joan" Arnold, 73, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Marshfield, Wisconsin following a long, hard fight against cancer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Dave Bruener will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul on Friday from 9:30 - 11:30 AM.
Lorraine was born on April 23, 1946 to Robert and Joan Arnold. She married William Arnold on April 8, 1967 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Lorraine enjoyed reading and taking tai chi classes. She was a devout catholic and was proud to be a Eucharistic minister. Lorraine was also a member of TOPPS.
Lorraine is survived by her husband William; three children, Tami (Randy) Meacham, Brian (Bev Fluno), and John (Kiara) Arnold; one grandson, Joshua (Mary) Meacham; two brothers, Peter (Carolyn) Arnold, and Patrick (Sandy) Arnold; and one sister, Sue (Brian) Larson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother (Paul).
The family would like to thank the staff at The House of the Dove for all of their support.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019