Lorraine D. Dorshorst, 79, of Rudolph, Wisconsin, passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph. Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday afternoon at the church from 12:00 Noon - 3:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at All Souls Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lorraine was born on June 28, 1940 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Albert and Christine (Bouska) Krueger. She married Arlyn Dorshorst on August 8, 1959 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore, Wisconsin. She worked at Dairy State Cheese in Rudolph as a sales clerk for many years, was a member of St. Philip PCCW and the Rudolph Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her husband of 2 days shy of 60 years, Arlyn, was the loving mother of Pam (Phil) Epple of Brookfield, Randy (Mary) Dorshorst of Grapevine, TX, Lori Dorshorst of Waukesha, Rick (Jackie) Dorshorst of Waukesha and David (Barb) Dorshorst of New Berlin; adored grandma of Matt and Dan Epple, Tyler, Allison and Luke Dorshorst, Karina Dorshorst, Sam, Nick and Abbey Dorshorst and Nicole, Kyle and Jenna Dorshorst.
Lorraine is further survived by her sister Virginia Joosten, sisters-in-law Margaret Dorshorst Zimmerman and Victoria Dorshorst, brother-in-law John Lom and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Clara and Henry Dorshorst, brothers Albert and Robert Krueger, sisters-in-law Ardeen and Irene Krueger, brothers-in-law Warren Joosten, Darwin and Roger Dorshorst and sister-in-law Romelle Lom.
Lorraine always put her family and friends first, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019