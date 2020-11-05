Lorraine Patros



Wisconsin Rapids - (1947-2020)



Lorie Patros, Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully at her home on October 25, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1947 and has worked at the Hotel Mead & Conference Center for 37 years until 2015. She's survived by her only daughter Pam Patros, three grand children Moria Schlotman, Jo Elmhorst, and Cody Elmhorst, and four great-grandchildren Because of this pandemic, funeral services has not been arranged and a celebration of her life is being planned for the summer of 2021. Condolences can send to: Pam Patros 4031 58th. Street S Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 (715) 315 1191









Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.