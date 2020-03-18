|
Lorraine Rokus
Wisconsin Rapids - Lorraine Rokus, age 103, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, WI.
A private family mass was held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Jerome Patric officiated. Burial was held at St. James Cemetery in Vesper, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI assisted the family.
Lorraine was born September 23, 1916 in Altdorf, WI to Anton and Emma (Schilter) Wipfli. She married Archie Rokus on October 11, 1939 in Altdorf, WI. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2009. Lorraine was employed at Riverview Hospital, Del Monte, Walker Cranberry Marsh and Griffith Nursery.
Lorraine was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul PCCW, the VFW Auxiliary, the DAV Auxiliary and performed over 5000 hours of volunteer work at both the King and Tomah VA Centers.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, Roger (Susan) Rokus and Gene (Sharon) Rokus; four grandchildren, Mike (Kelly) Rokus, Sue Ann (Mark) Nugent, Matt (Erica) Rokus and Brad Rokus; four great-grandchildren, Sawyer Rokus, Jamison Rokus, Kate Rokus and Nicholas Rokus; and one brother, Edwin (Delores) Wipfli.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Archie; three brothers, Elmer (Helen) Wipfli, Leonard (Helen) Wipfli and Marvin Wipfli and one sister, Agnes (Wally Liebenstein.
Memorials in Lorraine's name can be given for masses in her memory.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020