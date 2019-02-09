|
|
Lou Ann M. Hiles
Pittsville - Lou Ann Hiles, 79, Pittsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville, with Father John Swing officiating. Burial will take place in Dexterville Cemetery at a later date. The visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, and on Monday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
Lou Ann was born on November 7, 1939 in Wisconsin Rapids to Vincent and Angela (Coenen) Freund and was a 1957 graduate of Assumption High School. She married William D. Hiles Sr. on July 12, 1958 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids.
Lou Ann worked at various jobs throughout her life including Triple P Gasket factory in Necedah and ODC in Wisconsin Rapids. Her hobbies included reading, crafts, hand crafted chairs and making rosaries at St. Mary's that were sent to third world countries. She enjoyed spending winters in Arizona during retirement.
Lou Ann helped research the book "Yellow River Pioneers" which is a history of Pittsville, Dexterville and Babcock areas. She was instrumental in the formation of the Pittsville Historical Society and Museum.
She is survived by her children, Fred (Julie) Hiles of Junction City, Sue (Ed) Hendrickson of Neenah and Tim (Sheryl) Hiles of Arpin, and daughter-in-law, Donna Hiles of Pittsville. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and 14 great step grandchildren and her sisters Jeanne (Dennis) Treu and Deb (Kurt) Orlowski.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son, William Hiles, Jr., a sister Janice Buckley, a brother David Freund and 2 step grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Our House Assisted Living Center for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Lou Ann.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019