|
|
Louis P. Schanock
Wisconsin Rapids - Louis P. Schanock, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.
Private family services were held. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.
Louis was born April 22, 1926 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Raymond and Helen (Kubisiak) Schanock. He married Helen K. Yeske on May 24, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2017.
Louis was a purchasing agent for CW Transport Inc. for 26 years retiring on March 4, 1988. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from April 24, 1944 until June 10, 1946.
Louis is survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Rick) Hildebrandt of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Mary (Mark) Scharenbroch of Janesville, WI and Ann (Scott) Blanke of Rudolph, WI; one son, Pater (Dawn) Schanock of Golden, CO; six grandchildren, Peter (Elise) Scharenbroch, Kevin (Shauna) Scharenbroch, Mark (Tess) Scharenbroch, Andrew Blanke, Jackson (Jenny) Blanke and Kristin (significant other- Steven) Hildebrandt and one great granddaughter, June Scharenbroch.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Helen; two brothers and one sister.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020