Louise H. Abel



Wisconsin Rapids - Louise H. Abel, age 101, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Patric will officiate. Visitation will be at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Louise was born September 10, 1917 in Biron, WI to Louis and Julia (Ornowski) Haydock. She married Ted Gleue on May 11, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1978. She then married Donald F. Abel on July 20, 1981 and he preceded her in death on June 30, 1996.



Louise was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, the PCCW of St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, the American Legion Auxiliary, Bull's Eye Country Club and the Riverview Hospital Auxiliary. She was employed by Fey Publishing Co. for 26 years, retiring in 1981.



Louise was an honorary member of the Renaissance grounds keeping crew, keeping the yard weed free and also helping the housekeeping staff pick up any specks on the rugs and keeping the place clean.



Louise is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She offers a special thanks to her niece, Barbara Kroll and Barb's husband, Robert, for their concern and thoughtfulness throughout the years.



Louise was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Mullen and Agnes Leverance and three brothers, Theodore Haydock, Edmund Haydock and Leo Haydock.



Memorials can be designated to a .



Louise's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Renaissance for their loving, compassionate care given to her throughout the past six years, as well as the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 16, 2019