Louise M. KuhnNekoosa - Louise M. Kuhn, age 90, of Nekoosa passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at Nekoosa Court.Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday July 27. 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Armenia. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Louise was born July 7, 1930 in Calumet City, IL to James and Marion (Gunder) Montella. She married Duane Kuhn on October 26, 1961 in Waukegan, IL. He died December 12, 2007. Louise was a homemaker. Her interests included fishing, camping and rides with Duane. She enjoyed reading and also writing poems.Louise is survived by two sons Garett (Julie Hagen) Kuhn of Nekoosa, WI and James Kuhn of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Douglas Kuhn of Apache Junction, AZ, Duane (Jezza Mae) Kuhn of Green Bay, WI, Michael Kuhn of Kiel, WI and Bryce Kuhn of Sheboygan, WI; great grandchildren Araya of Apache Junction, AZ and Quintin of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brother James (Jean) Montella of Schererville, IN; her sister Emma (Gene) Winters of Necedah, WI, sister in law Joyce Montella of Demotte, IN and sister in law Barbara Rhoades Rottler of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.She was preceded in death by her husband Duane Kuhn, parents James and Marion Montella, stepmother Estelle Montella, infant daughter Lisa Kuhn, granddaughter Karissa Kuhn and brothers John Montella and Robert and Clyde Rhoades.