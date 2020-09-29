Louise M. Treder
Wisconsin Rapids - Louise M. Treder
Of the Town of Grand Rapids, Wisconsin Rapids died late Sunday evening September 27, 2020 at her home. Age 65 Louise was born August 26, 1955 in Scandinavia, WI. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Roseann (Werhaurowicz) Stanke. She graduated from Iola-Scandinavia High School, and attended Mid State Technical School for two years in the IT Computer Tech Class.
Her marriage to James J. Treder took place on June 28, 1975 at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Custer. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point moving to Wisconsin Rapids in 1984. Her husband Jim preceded her in death on September 25, 2009. Louise worked as a Care giver for a number of years at Whispering Pines but retired early due to her health.
She enjoyed Crocheting, Fishing, watching Paranormal T.V Shows, and loved watching Christmas programs and movies all year round.
Survivors include her children; Wendy (Scott) Koch and their children Jennifer (Jeremy) Weber, and Jeremy (Brittany) Koch, and Louise's great grandchildren Connor, Bennett and Thea, and Kaycea and Sydney all of Wisconsin Rapids, Angela Treder of Wisconsin Rapids, Melissa Yach and her son Avin of Wisconsin Rapids, Sarah (Brian) Burr and their daughter Courtney of Wisconsin Rapids, and Mary Davila and her two sons Fernando and Logan of Wisconsin Rapids. Further survived by her siblings, Andrew Stanke of AZ, Richard (Kathy) Stanke of Plover, Michael Stanke of Wisconsin Rapids, Robert Stanke of Wisconsin Rapids and Brenda (Rick) Lehmann of Wisconsin Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, a grandson Hunter Koch and a sister Linda Wiza.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 9. 2020 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home in Plover. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Friday morning until the time of services. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.