Lucina "Cece" Marie Moran
Rudolph - Lucina "CeCe" Marie Moran, 96, formerly of Rudolph, went to the Lord, when she died on August 3, 2019 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.
CeCe was born October 11, 1922 in Sigel, WI to Walter and Martha (Miller) Cepress. She married William "Bill" Bade on June 24, 1949 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Sigel, WI. Bill preceded CeCe in death on August 29, 1959. On August 17, 1963, CeCe married John "Jack" F. Moran at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Rudolph. Jack preceded CeCe in death on December 1, 2007.
CeCe enjoyed bowling, playing cards, needlework and fishing. She still enjoyed listening to the Brewers. CeCe and Jack traveled to many places and spent many winters in Las Vegas.
CeCe is survived children Beverly Heilman of Cincinnati , OH, Kenneth Bade of Elk River, MN, Nanci (David) Zuege of Nekoosa, WI, Mark Bade of Rudolph, WI, Michael (Kathy) Moran of Rudolph, WI, Louise (Jerry) Weare of Wauwatosa, WI, Tom (Luciana) Moran of Portland, OR, Kathleen (Jeff) Adair of Franklin, WI, Jean Moran of San Diego, CA, and David (Darla) Moran of Rudolph, WI, 28 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands and parents, CeCe was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Bade, Judith Brandenberg, Jana Moran, Linda Bade, brothers, Eugene, Dominick and Wallace Cepress and sisters Regina "Whiz" Brostowitz and Angeline Coenen.
The family would like to thank all the ladies that made it possible for her to stay at home for as long as she did. Also, a special thank you to Amanda and the wonderful staff at Arborview Court for all the care they gave CeCe and Heartland Hospice for making her final days peaceful.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph, The Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate with burial at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday morning.
Memorials may be designated, in CeCe's name to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019