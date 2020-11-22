Lydia Karnatz
Wisconsin Rapids - Lydia Ida Eleanor Karnatz, age 102, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Private family services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
Lydia was born May 4, 1918 in Butternut, Wisconsin to William and Amalia (Borowski) Rominski. She was baptized on May 19, 1918 and confirmed her faith on June 5, 1932 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Butternut. She graduated from Butternut High School in 1936. After high school graduation she moved to Port Edwards to join her parents who had moved earlier. Lydia and her brother, Ervin had remained on the family farm in Butternut so she could finish high school.
Lydia was united in marriage to Charles "Charlie" Karnatz on September 14, 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 74 years of marriage until Charlie's death on May 30, 2020.
Lydia worked as a maid and housekeeper for families in Port Edwards until she was hired at the Port Edwards paper mill. After her marriage and the birth of her sons, Ron and Dean, she was a stay at home mom. She took great pride in caring for her family. This included taking care of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and its Evening Guild. She, along with her husband Charlie, was the chairperson of the Immanuel Volunteer Blood Drive for 34 years. For many years she cooked the monthly Men's Club dinner at Immanuel. She was especially known for her made from scratch angel food cakes and her chocolate chip cookies. Christmas was not complete unless she had baked 20 different kinds of Christmas cookies. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always knew that there would be cookie pails on the steps.
Lydia is survived by two sons: Ron (Char) Karnatz and Dean (Patti) Karnatz of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren: Christopher (Sara) Karnatz of Jefferson, WI and their children Emma and Lilli, Aaron (Shannon) Karnatz of Stevens Point and their children Quinn and Milo, Keith Karnatz of Wisconsin Rapids and his daughter, Danika, and Amalia Karnatz of Wisconsin Rapids and her son, Bennett; sister-in-law, Joy Rominski; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, Charlie, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law: Melvin (Janet) Rominski, Ervin (Gladys) Romansky, and Alvin Rominski; and sister and brother-in-law, Amanda (Arno) Appel.
A special thank you to Our House Assisted Living for taking care of mom and dad during this unusual time. Thank you also to Justin and staff at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home for their help and support.
Memorials may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.