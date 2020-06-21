Lyle B. ZurfluhWisconsin Rapids - Lyle B. Zurfluh, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin.Funeral services for Lyle will be held at 1:00 PM at Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post 2534 of Wisconsin Rapids.Lyle was born on August 18, 1927 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin to the late John and Vera (Piper) Zurfluh. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School in Nekoosa and spent one year at Adams-Friendship High School. He then moved out to Washington as a 16 year old to work in the naval shipyards repairing the boats coming back from the Pacific. When Lyle turned 17, his mother signed to allow him to join the Navy. He spent 3 weeks in boot camp at Great Lakes, IL and one week of special training at Newport, RI. His first assignment was on the U.S.S. Vermillion which had just been finished being built in Brooklyn, NY. Eight weeks after enlisting he found himself in the Pacific Theater of World War II.While at sea, Lyle was able to study and pass his GED exam. In 1946 while his ship was in port in Brooklyn, Lyle was sent to an accelerated engineering school in Philadelphia, PA. He was proud to have graduated the accelerated course with a 3.8 GPA with over 70% of his class having dropped out. Lyle was then reassigned to the U.S.S. Taconic which was a spy ship and from there he was honorably discharged in 1948 having attained the rank of Master Boilermaker.During his time in the Navy during World War II, Lyle saw action in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines, his ship was present for the Battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945 then moved on to the Invasion of Balikpapan, Borneo. His ship then found itself as a part of the invasion of Okinawa. Lyle earned 4 battle stars for his time spent on the U.S.S. Vermillion. At the conclusion of the war, Lyle's ship sailed to Singapore and picked up around 300 British POW's and returned them to New Zealand. In 1946, Lyle's ship was tasked with preventing any ships from getting close to the Bikini Atoll atomic bomb testing site. During this time his ship was ran in to by a Russian ship trying to get through the picket line of ships.When Lyle returned to Wisconsin following the war, he began work at Consolidated Papers where he was employed as a millwright. He met Elynor F. Burnett at Al and Hazel's bar on Hwy 54. She would become the love of his life, wife and companion. They were married on August 2, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Lyle's career would take him to different cities as a mechanical engineer and plant engineer for various companies. Lyle and Elynor settled back in Wisconsin Rapids in 1993 after his retirement.Lyle enjoyed watching racing, camping, traveling, fishing, smoking his pipe, wood and metal working, enjoyed the challenge of finishing mechanical puzzles and was known as the go-to guy to have things fixed. He was a kind hearted man who was there to help anyone who needed it. He loved his family and will be fondly remembered as a great storyteller.Lyle is survived by his beloved wife Elynor, daughter Becky (Rich) Sallans, grandchildren Catherine (Fiance Eric Richard) Sallans, Christopher (Jessica Milks) Sallans, siblings Marcella Erickson, Keith (Mary) Zurfluh and Rhonda Chojnacki, brothers-in-law Harold Marceau and Jack Kuter, sister-in-law Renee. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Gayle Zurfluh, Rowland "Jack" Zurfluh, Elaine Marceau, Yvonne Zurfluh, Dwayne (Sally) Zurfluh, Janet Kuter, Lowren Zurfluh and infant twins Frank and Joe, brothers-in-law George Erickson and Robert Chojnacki.Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements and thanks Lyle for his service to our country.