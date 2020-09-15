1/1
Lyle Larry Sparks
1937 - 2020
Lyle Larry Sparks

Wisconsin Rapids - Lyle Larry Sparks, 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Saint Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point, WI.

A public visitation for Larry will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. A public graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM Saturday at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Please follow all Covid-19 safety precautions including a face mask and adherence to social distancing.

Larry, as he was known, was born on December 28, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Albert Lyle and Emma Wynona (Mason) Sparks. He attended Lincoln High School and served in the United States Army as an Infantry Ranger. He later owned and operated Sparks Septic Service for more than 30 years.

He married Sharron Marie (Hicks) Sparks of Wisconsin Rapids, WI on July 23, 1962. They spent the next 58 years building a life full of love and laughter.

In his spare time you could find him wheeling the #43 stock car all over Central Wisconsin. He was an avid outdoorsman with his love for fishing and hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed keeping up with his two sons and grandson on ATVs. He certainly never missed an opportunity to tell you all about his adventures.

He was an active Jehovah Witness that loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his Loving wife Sharron, his children, Cheryl Wunrow, Daryl Arnold, Shane Sparks of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Dawn (Scott) Koch of Nekoosa, WI, Theresa (Patrick) Quinnell of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Shad (Erin) Sparks of Port Edwards, WI; 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sarien (Bill) Frier of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Darlene Schladweiler of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

In addition, he is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Emma Sparks; daughter Sandy Arnold, His sister Winona (Steve) Pisula of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. His brother-in-law, Al Schladweiler of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Green Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
