Wisconsin Rapids - Lynette Joy Johnson, 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence.



Services will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, for family and friends, will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the funeral home.



Lynette was born March 31, 1945 in Wisconsin Rapids to August and Helen (Peterson) Johnson. She graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1963. Lynette would further her education by graduating from the Wood County Teachers College in Wisconsin Rapids in 1965. She would earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point in 1969. Lynette taught 3rd and 4th grades at Pittsville Elementary School for 37 years. She also shared her teaching talents by teaching Sunday school for 16 years.



She cared for her elderly father for many years, until his passing at the age of 94. Lynette was a compassionate person who would help family and friends through difficult times. She was able to make two travel dreams of her mother come true by panning for gold in Colorado and picking up seashells on the beach in Florida. Lynette and her brother, Richard, were able to travel to Nashville and Detroit, after the death of his wife. Lynette liked to read current and historic biographies and stories. She considered herself a history enthusiast. Lynette developed the hobby of sketching after her retirement from teaching.



Lynette is survived by her brother, Gerald Johnson and his wife, Mary; her nieces and nephews: Roger Pietz, Jr., Dereck Guse, Carissa Guse, Joshua Symes, Garnett Symes, Zachary Callicutt, Dylan Callicutt, Tina Callicutt, Carol (Henry) Czappa, Brenda Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Timothy Johnson, and Torey Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Merlin Johnson, and her brother, Richard Johnson and his wife Nathalie.