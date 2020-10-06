Lynette SetserWisconsin Rapids - Lynette Setser, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapid, WI passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.A Mass of Christion Burial will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Father Robert Schaller will officiate. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Lynette was born on March 23, 1950 to the late Ronald and Arlene (Weber) Swenson. She graduated from Marshfield Columbus High School in 1968. In 1970, she married the late Robert Sherwood, later divorced. Lynette married the love of her life, Bruce Craig Setser on March 10, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lynette was co-owner of Bruce's Vinyl and Carpet Service.Lynette enjoyed her family, boating on the cabin cruiser with grandchildren, gardening her flowers and canning the produce from their garden. Her strength of faith got her through many journeys.Lynette is survived by her loving daughters, Renell (Peter) Papadakis, Bobbie Setser, Jessa (Jeremy) Rucinski and grandchildren Miah (Sean) Giambruno and Danica (Justin) Troyer; brother Ron (Anne) Swenson, sister Rhonda (Jeff) Anderson, extended family Cheryl Setser, Rick Setser and her beloved dogs Favre and Duke.Lynette was preceded by her husband Bruce, daughter Tonya Vossekuil and her parents