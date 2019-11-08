|
Madeline Rusch
Nekoosa - Madeline Rusch age 96 of Nekoosa, died Thursday November 7, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Madeline was born October 18, 1923 in New Rome, Adams County to William and Bessie (Kouba) Taylor. She married Joseph Rusch on August 9, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. He died November 20, 2002.
Madeline graduated from eighth Grade at Chester School in New Rome. She graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa, attended Wausau Vocational School, the University of Denver and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Education Degree and a Master of Science in Teaching Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Madeline taught high school and post-secondary business subjects for 34 years at Park Falls High School, Alexander High School in Nekoosa, Wisconsin Rapids Vocational School, Assumption High School and Mid-State Technical College, retiring May 26, 1989.
Before entering U.W. Whitewater she worked at Wausau Junior High School, the Wausau Vocational Rehabilitation Office and as a Secretary at Mount View Sanitarium in Wausau. She worked for two attorneys as a Legal Secretary while attending college. She also worked for two years for the Department of the Army at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Carson in Colorado Springs as a G-5-4 in Army Intelligence.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart PCCW, a life member of the Wisconsin Educators' Association and Delta PI Epsilon Honorary Fraternity.
She is survived by one son Joseph M Rusch II of Nekoosa; two brothers William (Mary) Taylor of Wisconsin Rapids and Roy (Catherine) Taylor of the town of Rome and two sisters May Winegarden of the town of Rome and Lorraine Hoeft of Nekoosa.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant son Jeffery and sisters Elaine Matthews and Evelyn Gorke.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019