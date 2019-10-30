|
|
Madeline "Maddy" Stensberg
Nekoosa - Madeline "Maddy" Stensberg, age 96, formerly of Nekoosa died Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Maddy was born July 30, 1923 in Babcock to Lambert and Anna (Karbowski) Brost. She grew up on her grandfather's farm in Babcock. She attended Alexander High School in Nekoosa, graduating in 1940. In high school she met the love of her life, Donald Stensberg, and they were married August 18, 1943.
Maddy was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish in Nekoosa, active in the church choir and Parish Council of Catholic Women. She worked in the Sacred Heart kitchen for years. In the 1970's she was a strong advocate against abortion. Maddy was very active, along with her family in the Tri City Curling Club.
Together, Don and Maddy raised eleven children JoAnn (Bob) Aigner, Patricia (George) Heller, Kathy (Jim) Bingham, Dale (Malinda) Stensberg, Daryl (Nina) Stensberg, Lynne (Larry) Jensen, Kevin (Phyllis) Stensberg, Wendy (Myles) Brundidge, Scott Stensberg and Todd (Mary) Stensberg. She is further survived by one daughter in law, Wanda Stensberg; 26 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving is one brother, William (Gayl) Brost and one sister LaVerne Denis.
Maddy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son Christopher; three brothers Leland, Allen and Arnold Brost and two sisters Florence Heller and Geraldine Gerken.
Memorials may be designated to Sacred Heart Parish, Nekoosa.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arborview Court and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Maddy.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019