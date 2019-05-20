Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
2002 - 2019
Madison Conrad Obituary
Madison Conrad

Nekoosa - Madison Elizabeth Conrad, age 17, of Nekoosa passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on 11:00 AM Friday May 24, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Dave Mickelson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Madison was born May 10, 2002 in Wisconsin Rapids to Jason and Christina (Potterton) Conrad. She was a junior at Nekoosa High School.

Madison had a love for art and a love for music and animals. She loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her parents Jason and Christina Conrad; her brother Haiden Conrad; grandparents Randy Conrad, Pamela (Jim) Thomas, Judith (Brad) Hamilton and Bruce (Marina) Potterton and great grandparents Phyllis Conrad, Karen Murtah and Nadine Dufresne. She is also survived by many more loving family and friends
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 20, 2019
