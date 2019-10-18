Services
Wisconsin Rapids - Madison Grace Kehrberg, age 18, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate, a private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.

Madison was born November 27, 2000 in Wisconsin Rapids to Jeffrey and Sara Brill. She attended local schools and enjoyed participating in the LHS Marching band and orchestra. She was actively involved in her younger years with WRSA Softball. Madison enjoyed listening to music, skateboarding and riding her bike, playing video games and especially spending time with her little brother and sisters.

Madison is survived by her mother Sara (David Freiseis) Kehrberg, siblings: Zoe (Matthew Springer) Andraska, Lottie (Manuel Beltran) Andraska, Jorja Kehrberg, Finley Kehrberg, maternal grandparents John (Cynde) Turbin, special aunt Peggy Turbin, special friends Jason Kehrberg and family, paternal grandparents John (Deb) Brill, Shirley Brill and is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Jeffrey Brill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the LHS Marching Band.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
