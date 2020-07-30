1/1
Malcolm M. Preston
Malcolm M. Preston

Ashburn - Malcolm McGregor Preston (85) passed away on July 27, 2020, in Ashburn, VA. Malcolm was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. He is survived by his four children -- Scott (Mary Ann) Preston of Oswego, NY, Beth Preston of Menomonie, WI, Cyndy Preston Norford (Steve) of Reston, VA, and Judi Preston of Conway, NH, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Wendy Buehler (Jerry) of Cheyenne, WY, and his loving caretaker, Mabinty Gibateh.

Mal was born on December 14, 1934 in Chicago, IL, raised in Glencoe, IL, summered in Eagle River, WI, and graduated from New Trier High School in 1952. He attended Denison University as a member of ROTC, became an SAE brother, and matriculated in 1956 with a double major in Economics and English. In 1957 Mal earned an MBA from Northwestern University with a major in Accounting. He married Susie in September of 1957. From 1957 through 1964 he worked as a public accountant; during that time he completed his duty as a Lieutenant in the US Air Force, ultimately stationed in Izmir, Turkey.

In 1964, Mal began a rewarding career in the paper industry, working for Wisconsin-based firms Nekoosa Edwards and Wausau Papers, then partnering to establish New York-based Potsdam Papers. He went on to co-own Potsdam Power Corporation and serve as a Lecturer of Business and Accounting at Clarkson University.

Mal retired in 1991 and moved to St. John, US Virgin Islands, where he practiced accounting through 1997. An active volunteer, Mal served on the church vestry, was treasurer of St. John's yacht and hiking clubs, and was vice president of his homeowners' association. Mal was a HAM radio enthusiast. He assumed many leadership roles in HAM clubs and won many international championships as a member of the Contesting Consortium PJ2T - the most contacted HAM radio station in the world. He was the Assistant Section Manager for the HAM American Relay League in the USVI.

Mal is best remembered for his quick and easy smile, his passionate support of the Chicago Cubs, his love of sailing, and his endless, selfless acts of kindness to colleagues, friends and family.

Services for Malcolm will be held privately, however a recording of the service will be taken and posted on the Facebook page for Ritchay Funeral Home following the service.








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
