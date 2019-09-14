|
|
Marcella "Marcy" A. Diedrick, age 89 of Harrison, passed away September 4, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Rhinelander.
Marcy was born and raised in rural Vesper, WI on December 22, 1929. She was the sixteenth of 16 children born to the late William and Catherine (Wirtz) Brockman. She always said that her middle name was Alice because her dad said in German, "Das ist alles," meaning, that is all!
Marcy served the Catholic Church as Sister Dorothy for 25 years which took her to North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Ohio, and eventually back to Wisconsin. Marcy started out as a cook and earned a Bachelor's degree in education and a Master's degree which led to a career as a teacher, reading specialist, and principal.
After her 25 years of devoted service as a Nun, Marcy started a career as a public school teacher. Marcy finished out her teaching career with the Elcho School District where she was employed as a reading specialist. Marcy married Robert W. Diedrick on December 4, 1976. Marcy and Bob lived in their special place called "MARO Hills" in the Harrison Hills, where they raised grandchildren, Dalmatians, chickens, dogs, cats, and even a goat named "Daisy."
Marcy was an active member of St. Augustine's Parish and served as a reader, CCD teacher, and any other role that was asked of her. In retirement, Marcy devoted time to the Pioneer Park School House Museum and the Lincoln County Commission on Aging. Marcy enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and sewing and was always on the move. In addition to her strong faith, Marcy loved family, friends and a good game of Scrabble.
Marcy is survived by her step daughter, Julie (Bob) Cyran of Keizer, OR and special nephew Phil (Leslie) Schmidt of Rhinelander, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lucas, Dustin, Danny, Ben, Emma, Sophie, Henry, and Maria; two sisters, Rita Hasenohrl of Green Bay, WI, and Joan Schmidt of Park Falls, WI; as well many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marcy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brothers, Ray, Laurance, Wilbert, Leonard, Harold, Ben, Gerald, and Ernest Brockman; and sisters, Clara Omholt, Louise Kissinger, Rose Krause, Dora Osenga, and Connie Iverson.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Harrison with Father Ron Serrao officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the church. A luncheon will follow the mass at church and private burial with the family will take place in St. Augustine's Catholic Cemetery in Harrison.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes Health & Rehab Center and Ascension at Home Hospice for their care and support.
