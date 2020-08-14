Marcia E. BrunsWisconsin Rapids - Marcia Ellen Bruns, age 51 of Wisconsin Rapids went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020 when she passed away at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.A Celebration of Life for Marcia will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Crossview Church (1000 E. Riverview Expressway), Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Dan DeRoche will officiate. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bruns family is requesting masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. A private family burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Marcia was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Kathleen and David Braun on February 7, 1969. She graduated from St. John's Lutheran School, Berlin High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison with honors.She married Timothy Bruns on July 11, 1998 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 21 years of marriage and three wonderful children,Taylor, Ella, and Aidan.Marcia had an exceptional teaching career spanning twenty years at Alexander Middle School, Mid-State Technical College, and the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools. In 1991, she began her teaching career as an 7th grade English teacher in the Nekoosa Public Schools where she directed a yearly Shakesperan play with her students. She was always proud of every one of her young student actors. After her first son was born, Marcia accepted a part-time English teaching position at East Junior High where she continued to teach until the birth of her twins. Marcia returned to teaching as an adjunct instructor and tutor at Mid-State Technical College and later started the present elementary keyboarding program in the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools. Marcia had a passion for teaching elementary learners keyboarding skills and taught every student in grades 3-5 in each of the seven district elementary schools. She possessed a terrific memory for student names and would recognize her students throughout the community. Marcia had a keen vision of how important these technology skills will become for her students in their futures.Marcia had a gift for decorating for others and her home. She was a perfectionist and her goal was always to have everyone experience the perfect party or event. She enjoyed growing flowers and watching birds from her window. She was an avid Packer, Badger, Brewer, and Bucks fan and loved listening to sports talk shows.She is survived by her husband, Tim, and their three children, Taylor, Ella, and Aidan Bruns of Wisconsin Rapids, mother Kathleen Braun of Wisconsin Rapids, sister, Michelle Haydin and nieces, Raychel, Rylie, and Renna of Oshkosh, WI, brother, Marshall Braun and nephews Nicolai and Elm of Dodgeville, WI, brother-in law and sister-in law Terry and Cheryl Bruns of Spirit Lake, Iowa, niece Becca (Andy) of Spirit Lake, Iowa and nephew, Ryan of Denver, Colorado. Marcia will be missed by many close friends and her traveling partners to high school soccer and basketball games.Special thanks are extended to Dr. Doug Galuk, Dr. Dan Lucas, Dr. Ron Kirschling and the Aspirus UW Cancer Center for their kind care.In lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up at a later date.