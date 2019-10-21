|
|
Margaret A. Hafermann
Wisconsin Rapids - Margaret Ann Hafermann, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Rapids Care Center.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hafermann family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Margaret was born January 9, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids to Harry and Emily (Bossert) Lubben. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944 and worked at Consolidated Papers Inc. in the paperboard division prior to her marriage to Donald Hafermann on August 23, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids. Margaret and Donald were blessed with 59 years of marriage before he passed away on March 7, 2006.
Margaret was a faithful member of First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and its Ruth Circle and quilting group. She was also a member of Card Club for over 50 years.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Sue Kentop; her grandchildren: Michael Hafermann, Stacy (Eric) Taylor, Christopher (Erica) Kentop, and Kara (Nick) Steinberg; her great-grandchildren: Marcus, Cassidy, Eva, Parker, and Beckett; her brother, Paul Lubben; and her five nieces. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is preceded in death by her two sons: Kevin Hafermann and John Hafermann; her three brothers and her two sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their care given to Margaret. A very special thank you is also expressed to Doris at Wisconsin Rapids Care Center for her extraordinary care and special attention shown towards Margaret. You will never know how much this meant to us.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019