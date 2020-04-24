|
|
Margaret Hammes
Margaret Hammes, age 97 of King, WI passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Margaret was born on October 4, 1922, daughter of the late David and Theodora (Schabacker) Ernst. Loving her Lord Savior Jesus Christ and a servant heart to her family, her life was her motherhood. Margaret married Clarence Hammes on June 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2012. Margaret enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers with her family.
Margaret is survived by her children; Barbara Burnett of Cache, OK, Marlene (Dennis) Schwalenberg of Nekoosa, WI, Ronald (LouAnn) Hammes of Milwaukee, WI, Neil (Debra) Hammes of Westchester, IL, sisters-in-law; Julie Ernst, Jeanette Ernst, brother-in-law; Thomas (Althea) Schoepp, eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, David, brothers; Albert, David, John, sisters; Vivian, Adeline, Ruth, Charlotte, Katherine, Elizabeth, and son-in-law; Steve Burnett.
Due to state regulations from the Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Margaret will be laid to rest by her husband at Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. Memorials in Margaret's name can be made to Bethlehem Grief Share Program, 316 Buehlar Avenue, Nekoosa, WI 54457. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at the WI Veterans Home for their loving care and support and also to Chaplain Wayne Schwanke for his special ministry to Margaret.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020