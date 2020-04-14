|
|
Margaret M. Lobner
Vesper - Margaret M. Lobner, 94, Marshfield (formerly Vesper) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Due to the gathering restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Vesper. Father Nathan will officiate. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in St. Kilian's Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:00 am (CST) on Monday, April 20, 2020. Martens / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Margaret was born on February 1, 1926 in the Town of Auburndale, Wood County, to Henry and Elizabeth (Schill) Weiler and attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Auburndale Public School. She married Alexander "Alex" Lobner on June 11, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale, and they were married for 72 years. After her marriage, Margaret joined with her husband to farm in the Town of Sherry until their retirement in 1990 when they moved to Vesper. She was an active member of St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, and in her retirement years an active member of St. James Catholic Church, Vesper. Margaret was a woman of strong faith and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed being a homemaker and had many interests, but most important in her life was her family and her faith in her Savior.
She is survived by her children Tom Lobner, Jim (Melanie) Lobner, Al (Deb) Lobner, all of Wisconsin Rapids, Mary (Tom) Bauer of Loyal, Ron (Sandy) Lobner of Sherry, John (Bonnie) Lobner of Wisconsin Rapids, Ann (Randy) Kleinschmidt of Marshfield and Gerard Lobner of Auburndale. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren Lori (Jeff) Klevene, Lisa (Brian) Dupree, Heather (Sean) Bauer, Crystal (Steve) Bathke, Craig (Beth) Lobner, Eric (Lindsey) Lobner, Glen Rucker (Sarah Mannigel), Krista Rucker (Mac Gomber), Lindsey Rucker (Marcus Gardner), Michelle (Pete) Lang, Jace (Brittney) Lobner, Ryan Lobner, Melissa (Sam) Kayhart and Nathan Kleinschmidt and 15 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Jeannie (Tom) Becher, sisters-in-law Violet (Richard) Zable, Shirley Weiler, Sue Weiler, Marie Lobner, Elaine Lobner, Joyce Lobner and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alex on August 8, 2018, her parents Henry and Elizabeth (Schill) Weiler, father and mother-in-law James and Anna (Linzmaier) Lobner, son-in-law Glenn Rucker, daughter-in-law Peggy Lobner, sister Lucille (Philip) Lobner, and brothers Peter Weiler, Robert Weiler, Joseph (Arlette) Weiler, John Weiler and Henry Weiler Jr. and brothers and sisters-in-law Sylvester (Vivian) Lobner, Mildred (Kilian) Altman, Robert (Genevieve) Lobner, Arthur Lobner, Carl Lobner, Francis Lobner and Roseann (Richard) Bassuener.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Stoney River Assisted Living and to the caregivers at the House of the Dove for the care and support given to Margaret and to the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020