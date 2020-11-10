Margaret SchillingerWisconsin Rapids - Margaret Schillinger, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence with a short illness, with her loving family.There will be a celebration of life held next year.Margaret was born on March 23, 1935, in Armenia, Wisconsin to the late Lloyd and Dorothy (Fuehrer) McLellan. Margaret worked as a maid while also being a homemaker for her own loving family. Margaret graduated from Necedah High School in 1953 and then married Ralph Schillinger.Margaret had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke. She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino and was known as a garage sale enthusiast. She always loved a bargain deal. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as her furry grandbabies. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved visiting her friends and family in Finley and driving her sports cars while wearing her "bling" jeans.Margaret is survived by her children, Janette (Matt) Hindman of Lake Conroe, TX, Robert (Elizabeth) Schillinger of Wisconsin Rapids, Daniel Schillinger of Racine, Sherri Schillinger (Special friend Matt) of Glenwood City, WI, Michelle (Ron) Poepke of New London; grandchildren Matthew, Nathan, Odessa, Cody, Austin, Sevanna, Ashley, Alyson; great-granddaughter Rosabella, great-grandson Levi. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and her furry grandbabies Makita, Remnar, Bella, Beau, Remi and Tobi.She was preceded in death by her former spouse Ralph Schillinger, her parents, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers Robby (Roberta) McLellan, Raymond (Sophie) McLellan, Harold (Eleanor) McLellan, Daniel (Bebe) McLellan, Lloyd McLellan Jr and Ernie McLellan, sisters Maryann (Clarence) Sterbenz and Lorraine (Hank) Hajek.Margaret's family would like to thank Dr. Robert Roenius and Dawn for the wonderful care given to Margaret and to Aspirus Homecare for their kind and compassionate care of Margaret.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.