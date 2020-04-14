|
Margie Goodness
Nekoosa - Margie Goodness, age 87, of Nekoosa died Saturday April 11, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
Services for Margie will be private at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated at a later date.
Margie was born March 31, 1933 in the town of Armenia to Earl and Addie (Anderson) Soward. She married Leonard Goodness on November 1, 1952 in Nekoosa. He died December 2, 2006. Margie was a homemaker. During Leonard's time in the service she was employed at the Cheyenne, WY Air Force Base in the cafeteria.
Margie was a member of the Tri Norse Ski Club. She enjoyed bowling, throwing Horse shoes and swimming at the YMCA. She and Leonard were members of the Nekoosa Athletic Club. She loved time spent with family and friends fishing, camping and hunting.
She is survived by two sons Allen (Christine) Goodness and Daniel (Cathy) Goodness both of Nekoosa; grandchildren Kare (Laura), Matthew (Leah), Sari, Hannah, Thaddeus and Caleb; ten great grandchildren Grace, Sawyer, Mason, Paul, Owen, Noah, Faith, Brook, Rocco and Brystol and by her sister in law Audrey Zerby.
Following a tragic accident Margie and Leonard raised three nieces Gayle (Roger) Beyer, Karen (Roger) Hanko and Bev (John) Bowman and were guardians of their nephew Chuck (Deb) Goodness. She was a special aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and by her sister Betty (Ronald) Lewis.
The Goodness family would like to thank the staffs at Nekoosa Court and Edenbrook for the care they gave our mother.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020