Marian K. KargWisconsin Rapids - Marian K. Karg, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, her 90th birthday, at Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric will officiate. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Marian was born June 9, 1930 in Derby, Connecticut to Frederick and Helen (Coffey) Kelly. She married Joseph Karg on October 2, 1948 in Derby, Connecticut.Marian had a variety of jobs while raising her four children, including owning/managing a Watkins Products business with her husband, Joe. She served as a manager for Tupperware Products and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in New York, Florida and Wisconsin.Marian valued and loved her family, all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known for her silly ways and her laughter. She and Joe enjoyed many years of wintering on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and at Red Sands Beach during the summer in Wisconsin Rapids. Marian was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and she volunteered her time for Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader and enjoyed learning about healthy living, including gardening and being active. Music was always present in her home and she enjoyed playing the piano and whistling a tune.Marian is survived by her children: Colleen Pruss of Wisconsin Rapids, Jody Karg (MaryAnne), of Theresa, NY, Deanne Borski (Rob) of Wisconsin Rapids and Kris Markworth (Greg) of Onalaska, WI; grandchildren: Amy Schubert (Scott) of Bayside, WI, Fred Pruss, Wisconsin Rapids, Timothy Karg (Vickie Bass) Theresa, NY, Megan Bushmaker (Dean) of Wisconsin Rapids, Jill Lubeck (Jordan) of Wisconsin Rapids, Devin Borski (Rachel Calmes) of Wisconsin Rapids, Drew Markworth (Courtney Holub) of Trempealeau, WI, Ben Markworth (Sydney) of Villa Park, IL, and Erin Markworth of Onalaska, WI; great-grandchildren: Kadin Gulmire of Nekoosa, WI, Keelyn and Carsyn Schubert of Bayside, WI, and Reid Bushmaker of Wisconsin Rapids; step-great-grandchildren: Alex and Nick Schubert of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and sister-in-law, Annabelle Kelly.She was predeceased by her parents, husband Joe, brother, Frederick "Bud" Kelly, and sister, Helen (Howard) Kirby.Special thanks to the amazing staff at Waterford Assisted Living who made her days wonderful for over 8 years and also Heartland Hospice Care for their loving assistance. We would also like to thank the staff for a wonderful birthday serenade on the afternoon before she passed away.