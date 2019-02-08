Marian L. Loock



Wisconsin Rapids - Marian L. Loock, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, January 31, 2018 at UW Hospital, Madison, WI.



Visitation for Marian will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.



Marian was born February 21, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Harriet (Lisle) Worley. She married William C. Loock on August 15, 1964 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2014. Marian worked on the family farm in Rudolph and in hospitality for the Wisconsin Rapids area.



Marian is survived by three children, Daniel Loock of Madison, WI, Donald (Jackie) Loock of Nelson, WI and Lori Theel of Appleton, WI; five grandchildren, Marianna and Lauren Loock, and Tre, Van and Elsa Theel.



Marian loved her family and friends dearly. She truly enjoyed being with them at the family cottage and attending her grandchildren's performances and sporting events.



Marian was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Harriet, husband: William; sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn and Emil Krause, sister: Nancy Bluemke, and sister-in-law Eileen Worley.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to . Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019