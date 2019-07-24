Marianna Cadman Vreeland



Wisconsin Rapids - Marianna Cadman Vreeland passed away on July 20th, 2019 at Fountainhead Homes assisted living.



Mary was born in Beloit on May 15, 1927 to the late William and Josephine Moss. She attended Beloit College and UW Madison studying art. Mary worked at Beloit Iron Works as an office secretary which is where she met her husband William Vreeland. They were married for 59 years. Marianna lived in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Tucson, AZ, and more recently Fitchburg and DeForest, WI.



Mary was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a very creative person, loved painting, knitting, gardening, and reading. She was a member of DAR and various Art Clubs. Mary loved her childhood cottage on Lake Wisconsin, the Cottage at Minocqua during the 70's, the lake house on Lake Arrowhead during the 90's, and the house in warm Tucson, Arizona. She loved spending time boating with her husband Bill, painting and crafting, and spending time with her family. Mary survived multiple cancers and was a strong person. For the last last few years she lived with dementia, which didn't allow her to do those things she had enjoyed in the past.



Mary is survived by her 7 children, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Jr., her sister Barbara, her grandchild Shannon, her great-grandchild Devin, and her loving husband Bill Vreeland.



The family would like to thank Mary's caregivers at Fountainhead Homes, and Heartland Hospice for the care they provided Mary in the last year. She was well loved and will be missed by all.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. John Klutterman will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM.



Memorials may be gifted to the St. John's Episcopal Church of Wisconsin Rapids or Heartland Hospice.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 24 to July 29, 2019