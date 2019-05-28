Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Marianne R. Kohnen Obituary
Marianne R. Kohnen

Wisconsin Rapids - Marianne R. Kohnen, age 96, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence in the care of her family and with support from Heartland Hospice and Amy Herzberg.

Graveside Service will be held 12:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Aaron Becker will officiate, a luncheon for family and close friends will be served following the service.

Marianne was born October 5, 1922 in Wisconsin Rapids to Joseph and Erma (Perner) Fritsche. She married Lawrence Kohnen on January 13, 1945 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, he died September 18, 1985. Marianne lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, retail worker at Younkers, and volunteer. After retiring she began volunteering at the Lowell Senior Center dining facility helping to serve meals and at the Senior Craft Shop. Marianne was a member of the Golden Steppers Line Dancers, looked forward to her Tai Chi and exercise classes, and enjoyed time spent with the St. Mary's Senior group. Marianne loved to work crossword puzzles, sewing, and knitting, but quilting was her favorite pastime. She was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan, watching games was her entertainment.

Marianne is survived by her children: Larry "Butch" (Sandy) Kohnen of DePere, WI and Kelly (Konnie) Kohnen of Delta Junction, AK, grandchildren; Jason Kohnen, Jennifer (Lucas) Hana, Felicia Gremmer (Peter), great-grandsons; Hayden Hana and Theodore Gremmer, brother; John Fritsche of West Bend, WI, sister; Catherine Heineck of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Erma, husband Lawrence, brothers; James, Jerome, Fran, Thomas, and Joseph, sisters; Dorothy Brigham, Joan Fritsche, Florence Colby, Cecilia Jazdzewski, and Barbara Berg; and great-grandson Oliver Gremmer.

A heartfelt and loving thank you to Amy Herzberg, Heartland Hospice, and Ritchay Funeral Home for their care and compassion for Marianne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Marianne can be made to the Lowell Senior Center (ADRC-CW, 220 3rd Ave S, #1, Wis. Rapids, WI 54495. Memo Line - Centralia Dining Activity Fund).
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 28, 2019
