Marie A. Lager
Wisconsin Rapids - Marie A. Lager, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Pioneer Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Marie was born October 19, 1933 in Marinette to Joseph and Stella (Paul) Marcek. She married Bernard "Lucky" Lager in November 1958. He died December 26, 1981. For many years Marie was a secretary at Consolidated Papers. In earlier years she was a stewardess for Trans World Airlines.
Marie's interests included her arts and crafts as well as reading. She was a former member of a cribbage group in Wisconsin Rapids and also a bowling league. Most of all she loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by three sons Bernard (Tammy) Lager II of Nekoosa, Larry (Charissa) Lager of Wisconsin Rapids and Michael (Amanda) Lager of Grant, Alabama; her grandchildren Bernard III (Laura), Samantha (Dustin), Dalton, Hannah (Lee), Chelsea (Tim), Kellen (Callie), Holten, Jonathan, Tristan and Dominick Kristopher; great grandchildren Raphael, Phoebe, Isaac, Bernard IV "Bear", Felix, Cale, Aliya, Noah, Naomi, Eva, Nash, Jameson and Stella and by her sister Dorothy (Ron) Lass of Merrill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Gary lager, brother Bill and sisters Jean and Sally.
The Lager Family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the great care given to Marie.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020