Marie C. Stoner
Wisconsin Rapids - Marie C. Stoner, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Services are 1:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Marie Cecelia (David) Stoner was born December 7, 1922 in Mosinee, Wisconsin to Joseph A. David and Marvlin (Sharkey) David. Both her Mother and Father were of French-Canadian stock and Marie was always proud of her heritage. In 1924 the family moved to Wisconsin Rapids, where Marie attended S.S. Peter and Paul grade school and Lincoln High School, graduation in 1940. During high school, she played basketball and baseball for the traveling CYO league. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for L.P Daniels at Hotel Witter and as a book keeper for C. W. Transport, both in Wisconsin Rapids.
She married Merlin John Stoner on December 20, 1941 at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Together they raised seven children and were members of S.S. Peter and Paul and St. Vincent de Paul churches in Wisconsin Rapids.
In her earlier years, Marie enjoyed roller skating, playing tennis, badminton, ping-pong and volleyball. Bowling also became a passion where she won many league and team trophies. In addition to participating in sports, she enjoyed needlepoint, cross-word puzzles, playing cards, reading and listening to music. She was especially fond of the Big Band era songs. She loved watching and feeding the birds. She even enjoyed doing yard work! Known as an excellent cook, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was well known for her excellent pies and yeast breads. Always looking forward to further her education, she signed up for every class that sparked her interest. She enjoyed many of these activities until her loss of vision due to macular degeneration. In her later years she became an avid radio listener, as always, keeping up with all of the current events and her favorite sporting teams.
Marie loved the neighborhood gang on Cook Avenue who were so helpful to her over the years. Being an avid sports fan, she followed, all the local high school sports, the NFL, including the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and her favorite Big 10 team the Badgers.
She is survived by one son, Gary (Susan) Stoner of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and four daughters, Judith Lessig of Wisconsin Rapids, Suzanne (Ken) Jagodzinski of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Mary Stoner of Pleasant Hill, California, and Vicki (Randy) Whitston of Green Bay, Wisconsin. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Laurie, Lisa, Linda, Leanne, Andrea, David, Adam, Jamie, and Shane; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret David; 3 nephews; and one special niece, Barb Arendt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Leon and LaVerne, one sister, Vivian David D.C., son David, daughter, Sharon, son-in-law, William Lessig, and three granddaughters, Heather, Angela, and Kara.
Please designate memorials to the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, or the Celiac Disease Foundation.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020