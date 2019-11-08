|
|
Marie M. Miller
Appleton - Marie M. Miller, age 99, of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton, Wisconsin.
A memorial visitation for Marie will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids at a later date.
Marie was born on July 22, 1920 in Crown Point, Indiana to the late Paul and Rose (Lauerman) Flathau. She married Gordon L. Miller on April 28, 1946 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2007. She worked as a telephone billing administrator in Crown Point for over 10 years.
Marie was a member of BPW and enjoyed gardening, swimming, walking and playing bridge.
Marie is survived by her children Paul Miller of Guelph Ontario, Canada and Jeanine Blank of Appleton, Wisconsin, grandchildren Jesse Miller, Gabriel Miller and Tami Miller; great-grandchildren Shayla Mantifel and Tanisha Mantifel; great-great grandchildren Ruby and Audra; step-grandchildren Sam Cino and Jacob Cino; nieces and nephews Lee Ingersoll, Ruth Kretchmer, Naomi Ingersoll, Walter Miller, Donna Dimel, Richard Bluedorn, Bonnie Szydel, L.B. Squire and William Bluedorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gordon.
Memorials may be designated to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Many thanks to The Cherry Meadows Hospice Unit (Appleton) for the support and care of Marie and family.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019