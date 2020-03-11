|
Marilyn Arendt
Port Edwards - Marilyn Louise Arendt died peacefully surrounded by family on March 9 at the Edgewater Nursing Home in Port Edwards, WI. Born a daughter to Walter A. Rose and Mabel E. Rose on May 10, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI.
Marilyn is survived by children Karen (Glenn Roncal) Prescher, Michael (Marjorie) Prescher, Gerard (Luanne) Prescher, Holly (Don) Beermann, Bonnie (Dan) Dhein, Steven (Johanna) Prescher, Sally Prescher, Ralph Jr. (Shirley) Prescher, and stepchildren Thomas (Ann) Arendt, Norman (Lucy) Arendt, Helen Christianson, sister in law Rosalee (Jerry) Nash, grandchildren Alexander, Michael, Matthew, Kristie, Dale, Brian, Brett, Cameron, Jacob, Tiffany, Tracy, Angela, Jennifer, Justin, Krista, Ilona, John, Owen. Also survived by twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Further survived by other loving friends.
Marilyn's life was centered round her family, which always included each member's boyfriends, girlfriends, work colleagues, bridge partners, friends of friends, and activity buddies at the nursing home, as well as, all the dogs that accompanied her circle of family and friends. She knit thousands of afghans, loved playing cards, read voraciously, welcomed any outing, and truly was a social butterfly. She was an engaging listener and welcomed everyone with an infectious smile as if, she had not seen them in years.
She lived her 94-years of life to the fullest and left a legacy of love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel; her sister, Patricia; her husband Clarence Arendt; first husband and father to her children, Ralph Prescher; and two grandchildren, Josh Alderman and Travis Prescher.
A very special thank you to the staff at Edgewater Nursing Home who have made her last two years full of happiness with their loving care and support.
And lastly our mother was a talented, loving and tremendously giving mother who gave her eight children moral compass in which to live our lives. She will be remembered in our hearts always.
Funeral service will be at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 631 E Grand Ave Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 with Pastor Michelle Nickodemus officiating.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020