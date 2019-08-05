|
|
Marilyn J. Ninfo
Rome - Marilyn J. Ninfo, age 86, of the town of Rome, met Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at River Cities Christian Church, 869 Highway 73 South, Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Scott Kaczorowski will officiate. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Ninfo Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Marilyn was born May 28, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI to Martin and Cecilia (Miller) Eberl. She grew up in Milwaukee and eventually retired in the town of Rome.
Marilyn loved reading and also enjoyed doing crosswords, until she lost her eyesight. Marilyn enjoyed Shirley Temple movies, Snow White, and singing with Christian sing-along songs. Family and friends could always look forward to one of her cards or a special gift to arrive in the mail. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Marilyn even had her nurses and doctors laughing. Marilyn was a unique lady who kept crickets in a cause because she loved the sound of their chirping. Marilyn also loved the unique smell of skunks.
She was a lady with a heart of gold. Marilyn was always giving to family and friends and was a wonderful supporter of her church. She is loved and will be deeply missed.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Judy (Don) Benson, Scott (Tina) Reifschneider, Teddi (Dan) Iraci, and Jamie (Penny) Reifschneider; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren: her brother, Martin (Phyllis) Eberl; 2 nieces and many close friends. In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shelly Reifschneider; her great-great grandson, Evan Sarver; and her sister, Shirley Eberl.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019