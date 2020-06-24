Marilyn L. HartschenWisconsin Rapids - Marilyn Lucille Hartschen, age 84, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids.Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. A private burial will take place in McGregor, IA on Saturday, June 27, 2020.Marilyn was born January 7, 1936 in Kansas City, KS to Arthur Clarence and Aurora Lucille McLaughlin. She married Henry McCroy and was blessed with three children. That marriage ended in divorce. She later married James Kenneth Hartschen on September 18, 1958 in Hollywood, FL. They met while they were dance instructors at Arthur Murray's Dance Studio in Kansas City. They were blessed with 4 children.Marilyn loved dancing. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Marilyn loved watching game shows and the Packers. She enjoyed traveling with her family and especially loved her trip to Ireland where her roots were. She was a CNA for 20 years working in Iowa and then at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards. Marilyn worked at Walmart for 8 years in the bakery.Marilyn is survived by her children: Karen (Randy) Hill of Wisconsin Rapids; Art (Marie) McCroy of Hutchinson, KS; Yvonne (David) Bujanowski of Wisconsin Rapids; Michele Michalicek of Wisconsin Rapids; Connie Hartschen of Wisconsin Rapids; and Elaine (Craig) Kimball of Wisconsin Rapids; her 19 grandchildren: Randy (Misty) Hill of Lillian, AL; Stephanie (Shawn) Minch of Wisconsin Rapids; Kevin (Shannon) Hill of Lillian, AL; Andrew McCroy of Nebraska; Breckan (Adam) Shrimplin of Garden City, KS; William McCroy of Kansas; Christopher McCroy of Kansas; Patrick McCroy of Kansas;, Valerie (Brandon) Ryan of Lodi, CA; Jeffrey (Jordy) Bujanowski of Appleton;, Ashley (Daniel) Palmer of Cedar Rapids, IA; Katie (Allen) Langguth of Marion, IA; Joshua Michalicek of Cedar Rapids, IA; Nicholas Michalicek of Cedar Rapids, IA; Richard Michalicek of Wisconsin Rapids; Jamie Michalicek of Wisconsin Rapids; Charissa Kruger of Wisconsin Rapids; Tiffany Kimball (fiance Mike Quinnell) of Wisconsin Rapids; and Eric Kimball of Wisconsin Rapids; her 31 great-grandchildren; and her 2 great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, James; her son, Dennis McCroy; her brother, Gerald McLaughlin; her sisters: June Bengtson, Joyce Thornton, and Virginia Mank; and her son-in-law, Matthew Michalicek.