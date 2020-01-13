|
Marion E. Rusk
Nekoosa - Marion E. Rusk, age 95, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin.
Memorial services for Marion will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards. Rev. Jeff O'Connor will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday morning at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa.
Marion was born on May 4, 1924 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to the late Gustave and Grace (Kolstra) Rusk. She graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards as a member of the class of 1942. After graduation, she was employed in the main office of Nekoosa Papers for seven years. She then married Carroll "Kick" Rusk on April 29, 1950 in Nekoosa. He preceded her in death on June 20, 1997.
Marion was an active member of the Schuman-Arendt Auxiliary #5960 for 52 years until it was disbanded in 2002. She also served as the coordinator for the Meals on Wheels Program for Christian Life Fellowship. Marion's other interests included watching a wide variety of sporting events on television.
Marion is survived by her children James (Donna) Rusk of Iron River, WI, William (Laura) Rusk of Hayward, WI, Richard (Linda) Rusk of Nekoosa and Robert Rusk of Port Edwards; three grandchildren James Rusk II, Andrew Rusk and Richard (Tonya) Rusk II; great-grandchildren Zackery, Ryder and Allison. She if further survived by her sister Joy (Kenneth) Kukulka, brother Harold Krumrei and nine special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carroll and sister-in-law Elsie Krumrei.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home for the care given to Marion.
Memorials may be designated to Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards of to "The Highground" in Neillsvile, Wisconsin.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020