Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Marion L. Grauvogl


1925 - 2019
Marion L. Grauvogl Obituary
Marion L. Grauvogl

Wisconsin Rapids - Marion Lucile Grauvogl, 94, passed from this life on Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by family.

Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Mausoleum.

Marion was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., the youngest daughter of Albert and Celia (Getzlaff) Galles. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. She married Alvin Grauvogl in 1953, and they had three children, Ann, David and Janine.

Before she married, Marion worked at the power company, the Nepco Lake Nursery and Kellogg's Lumber Yard. She later kept the books for Grauvogl Heating. Marion was a past member of Catholic Daughters of America and bowled in a league for years. She loved animals, flowers and downhill skiing (into her 70s). She was always ready to travel, and the family visited nearly all 50 states in a series of motorhomes.

Marion is survived by her children: Ann Grauvogl, Madison, Wis.; David (Christina) Grauvogl, Fayetteville, Ga.; and Janine (Doug Graham) Grauvogl-Graham, Port Washington, Wis.; four grandchildren, Johnathan and Michael Grauvogl, and Addy Froehlich-Demers and Edward Froehlich, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the South Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
