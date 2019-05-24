Marjorie A. Morrison



Wisconsin Rapids - Marjorie A. Morrison, 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family.



Services will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. A time of visitation will be at 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the funeral home. The staff at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Marjorie was born December 31, 1933 in Wisconsin Rapids to Henry and Wilma (Miller) Weigel, Sr. She married Earl Morrison on November 29, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1960.



Marjorie was employed as head cook for Ebbe's Lake Aire in Wisconsin Rapids for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed baking and crocheting, flower gardening and was an avid bird watcher.



Marjorie is survived by her daughter: Linda (David) Anderson; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, sisters Trixie Russell, Arleigh LaBarge, Ellen Lehner; brothers Michael and John Weigel. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Kathryn Peters and Robin Stelzner, sister Ruth Mary Korslin, and brothers Henry, William, Ronald and Daniel Weigel.



Thank you to the Cranberry Court Assisted Living staff and Heartland Hospice for the special care she was provided. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 24, 2019