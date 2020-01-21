|
|
Marjorie J. Johnson
Wisconsin Rapids - Marjorie Jean (Marge) Johnson, 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, was born on June 29, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia to Kenneth and Ruth (King) LaFogg. She died peacefully at Edenbrook Medical Facility on January 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Funeral services for Marge will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the United Church of Christ in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate. Visitation will be at church from 9:30-11:00 AM. Ritchay Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Growing up in a military family she was to see much of the world, living three years in Japan in the early 50's and two years in Germany, graduating from Heidelberg American High School in 1955. When not stationed elsewhere the family called West Springfield, Massachusetts home.
Marge married J.R. Baker in 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio and returned to Germany for two more years as an army wife. They would have four children, William Baker of Longwood, Florida, Charles Baker of Yuma, Arizona, and Keith and Laura Baker, both of whom died in infancy. The marriage ended in divorce and Marge moved with her young sons to Wisconsin Rapids. She worked for Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Co., later Georgia-Pacific, until her retirement.
In 1964 she married Herbert Johnson of Port Edwards, inheriting a lovely step-daughter, Carol (Randy) Grosenick of Green Bay. Marge and Herb were married for 39 years until his death in 2003. Marge loved bowling, traveling and was an avid sports fan.
She is survived by her children William, Charles and Carol, sisters Judy (Tom) Coley of Wisconsin Rapids, and Diane James of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, loving nieces and nephews, and special friend Jim Jinsky of Charlevoix, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert Johnson, children Keith and Laura Baker, and nephew Anthony James. In lieu of flowers, Marge asked that donations be made to Shriners' Children's Hospital, , or any veterans group.
We can cry because she's gone or smile because she lived. Or we can do both.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020