Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Marjorie J. Thompson

Marjorie J. Thompson Obituary
Marjorie J. Thompson

Wisconsin Rapids - Marjorie J. Thompson, age 89, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Home Again Assisted Living, Cambridge, WI.

Private family services were held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Marjorie was born April 15, 1931 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to George and Loneta (Hayes) Wilcox. She married Don J. Thompson on February 17, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1995.

Marjorie was a homemaker. She was active golfer, bicyclist and bowler and served as secretary of the Wisconsin Valley Women's Bowling Association from 1968-1979. Marjorie was a charter member of the Wisconsin Women's Bowling Association State 600 Bowling Club. She also played bridge in several groups and enjoyed knitting and needlework. There wasn't a dog she met that she didn't like.

Marjorie was a long time member of the First Congregational Church- United Church of Christ in Wisconsin Rapids. She was a founding member of their church bell choir and was active with the choir for several years.

Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Mary (Richard) Rapp of McFarland, WI and Jeanne (Eric) Anderson of Belvidere, IL; and four grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Kindschi and their children, Rachel, Johann and Alex; Brian (Cheryl) Rapp and their sons, Andrew and Ethan: Joy (Kyle) Pippel and Christopher (Heather) Anthony. Marjorie is also survived by step-granddaughter, Bridget (Dean Rayburn) Anderson and step-great grandchildren, August and Samantha Winscher.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Don; and two sisters, Jacqueline Glowienka and Dorothy Emmons.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020
