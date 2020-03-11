|
Mark A. Hoffman, age 58, of Nekoosa, passed away Monday March 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday March 15, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Deacon Rick Skifton will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM.
Mark was born March 3, 1962 in Wisconsin Rapids to Elmer and Caroline (Schmidt) Hoffman. He married Merideth Wilson on July 10, 1989. He was employed as a millwright at Domtar, Corenso and Nine Dragons for many years.
Mark was a member of Rollin Thunder Rodders and Corvettes of the North. He enjoyed bow hunting, welding and fabricating. He loved spending time with his dog.
He is survived by his wife Merideth; his father Elmer Hoffman of Nekoosa; sister Carol (Mike) Jonas; brother Paul (Rosie) Hoffman; nieces and nephews Kevin Jonas, Lori (Marty) Foix, Tiffany (Jeremy) Ziska and Aaron (Candice) Hoffman; and great nieces and nephews Kegan, Aurora, Isla, Olivia, Levi, Grayson and Adam.
He was preceded in death by his mother Caroline Hoffman and by his grandparents.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020