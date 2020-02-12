|
|
Mark A. Mertes
Wisconsin Rapids - Mark A. Mertes, age 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at home surrounded by this family.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home on Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Entombment at a later date.
Mark was born June 9, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Shirley (Vruwink) Mertes. He married Mary M. Mueller on August 3, 1985 in Janesville, WI. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Lincoln High School and earned a degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. Mark began his career as an internal auditor for The Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. In 1987, Mark returned to Wisconsin to work for Great Northern Nekoosa Corporation. Mark retired from Domtar Paper Co. in Spring of 2018.
Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and planning many fun events. He excelled at grilling, making bonfires and organizing poker nights. He also spent time golfing and playing tennis with his close friends.
Mark is survived by his wife Mary and his children Stephanie (Dallas) Robinson and Nicholas (Andrea) Mertes, his mother Shirley (Vruwink) Mertes, his sister Nancy (Jeff) Pepp, and brothers Michael (Karen Toutant) Mertes, Steven Mertes, James (Colleen) Mertes, William (Elizabeth) Mertes, Richard Mertes and Charles (Nicole) Mertes.
Mark was beloved by his nieces and nephews Kaitlyn, Ryan and Kyle Pepp; Alex and Olivia Toutant; Jake and Emily Mertes; Brenna, Mackenzie and Jack Mertes; Madeline, Audrey and Owen Mertes; Sydney and Sawyer Mertes; Betsy Mueller and Brenden and Mitchell Mueller. Mark was preceded in death by his father James A. Mertes and his father-in-law Keith R. Mueller.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their outstanding care of Mark.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Mark's name at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020