Marlene J. Houf
Wisconsin Rapids - Marlene J. Houf, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Michelle Nickodemus will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Grace Lutheran Church on Friday from 9:30-10:00 AM. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Marlene was born June 18, 1935 in Geneva, IL to William and Pearl (Mertes) Vogt. She married Robert H. Houf Jr., on February 8, 1969 in Wheaton, IL. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2017.
Marlene was a supervisor/ court clerk for the DuPage County Court House for 38 years retiring in 1991. She was a member of TOPS, Book Club, Bible Class and American Legion Post #9 Auxiliary. Marlene enjoyed reading, computers, walking, volunteering at church and was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Cubs.
Marlene is survived by son, Robert H. Houf III of Roselle, IL; grandson, Robert H. (Diana) Houf IV of Surprise, AZ and sister, Phyllis Vogt of Henderson, NC.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.
Memorials can be designated to Grace Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
